3 Free agent defensive tackles the Browns should add before training camp begins
There are still several defensive tackle free agents that the Browns could target before they meet for training camp at the end of the month
By John Suchan
1. Browns should pursue Linval Joseph
I wrote about signing Linval Joseph a year ago when he was a free agent. Now he's an aging free agent and while that may be a factor in why he's still not signed with a new team, the Browns would be wise to consider this veteran, who typically produces when he's on the field. He's been known to be an excellent run-stopper too.
The main issue here is that Joseph will be 35 years old. He signed as a free agent last November with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not a bad move for an older vet and signing in November. Will he do the same thing this time around too with a team?
Joseph was originally drafted in the second round by the New York Giants in 2010. He's a Super Bowl champ too as he was part of that amazing 2011 Giants team that stunned the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
In his storied 13-year career, Joseph has totaled 664 tackles, 56 tackles for losses, 25.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and recovered five fumbles. Even, in his season-shortened start with the Eagles back last November, Joseph was still productive. In nine games, he registered 20 tackles.
Other teams in the NFL, like the New York Jets, have been rumored to be very interested in the former 2-Time Pro Bowler. While there's interest, Joseph could very likely wait until the season starts to sign with a new team. For the Browns, bringing in a savvy veteran like Joseph could mean that the team was serious about making that final push to the postseason.
I'm still hoping that Cleveland adds a bit more depth to the defensive line. Outside of Dalvin Tomlinson there really hasn't been that second player determined to start, plus the team will rely a lot on rotating these players. The Browns still have money to spend, and this is still a position of need.