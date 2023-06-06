3 free agent linebackers the Cleveland Browns can target
2. Myles Jack
Here's another familiar face, but in a different light. Myles Jack spent the first six seasons of his career with the Jaguars but spent 2022 with the Steelers.
The Brown got a front-and-center view of a potential free-agent target twice last year, so that could factor into this. Now, there is a chance Jack returns to Pittsburgh, but Yahoo! Sports Curt Popejoy says the Steelers have shown interest in Kwon Alexander, after adding two other linebackers
Jack led the Steelers with 104 combined tackles, 61 being solo and three for a loss in 15 games in 2022. He is a player who will always find his way to the football, and that is something the Browns will look to improve on in 2023.
In four of his first seven professional seasons, Jack has racked up over 100 tackles, and in one of the three years he didn't, he had 90. Knee issues have harmed him over his career, but is still a guy you take a flier on and see if it hits.
Between Jack and JOK, the two could combine for a ton of tackles, especially with how Schwartz runs his defense.
Should he decide not to return to the Steelers, maybe he would take a cheap-ish deal to come and stick it to the team who seemingly moved on without him. Players are motivated by a plethora of different things and being able to stick it to a team that got rid of you is one of them.