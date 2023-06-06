3 free agent linebackers the Cleveland Browns can target
1. Rashaan Evans
Looking at his numbers from a season ago, it's hard to understand how Rashaan Evans still remains without a team for the 2023 season.
In 17 starts with the Falcons last year, Evans led the team with 159 combined tackles, 86 being solo, and six for a loss. He also contributed with two sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and four passes defenses.
Evans has 476 career tackles, 317 when he was a member of the Titans over his first four seasons. He has at least one fumble recovery in every season he has played, with the exception being his rookie campaign.
He is another guy who makes plays and finds the pigskin when it is bouncing on the ground. He is also a durable and reliable player, as he has only missed six games over his first five seasons. He missed five games in 2021, but he returned to form last year.
A return to Atlanta is still possible, but Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated suggests that Evans doesn't fit what the Falcons want to do in 2023.
According to Spotrac, Evans' market value is a two-year deal worth a little over $9 million That is surely a deal the Browns could swing.
Whether it's Cleveland or another team, whoever signs Evans is going to be really pleased with that decision.
Again, it is hard to understand how he is still available this early into the summer.