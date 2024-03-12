3 free agents no one is talking about the Browns could add at a bargain
The Browns could still add some affordable, but effective help
By Randy Gurzi
2. Neville Gallimore, DT
Even with Maurice Hurst back in the mix, the Browns could use another defensive tackle capable of playing the 3-tech. This past season, Shelby Harris signed for one year and played well throughout the season. Then after Hurst was sent to the IR, Harris stepped it up a notch and the defense didn't miss a beat.
Considering the long and unfortunate injury history that's followed Hurst throughout his career, it would be wise to add another starting-caliber player. Harris is definitely an option but he might want to test the market since he doesn't have too many years left to play. If he finds out there's more value elsewhere, the Browns can turn to someone such as Neville Gallimore.
The 6-foot-2, 302-pound Gallimore was a third-round selection for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He originally played nose tackle under Mike Nolan before Dan Quinn took over and slid him to the 3-tech. He was much more effective in that role and had 33 tackles and a sack in 2022.
This past season, he hardly saw the field as he appeared in just 27 percent of the defensive snaps. Clearly, no longer in the team's plans, Gallimore might be willing to sign a one-year deal to try and prove he's still the player we saw during his days with the Sooners.