3 free agents the Browns could sign after Za'Darius Smith trade
By Randy Gurzi
Adding Za'Darius Smith was a huge win for the Cleveland Browns, even though no one saw this coming. His addition means their starting defensive line will now consist of Myles Garrett, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Smith.
As for the fourth starting spot, it appears Jordan Elliott has the inside track right now but there are other options out there. At this stage of the offseason, the Browns could potentially land someone for a bargain and these three defensive tackles would guarantee they had an elite front four.
Browns target No. 3: Shelby Harris
Although he's listed as a defensive end, Shelby Harris stands in at 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds and would be a great fit as a 3-tech in the Browns defensive line. He's a former seventh-round pick who bounced around a bit early in his career, spending time with the Oakland Raiders, New York Jets, and Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Denver Broncos in 2017.
He then spent the next five seasons in Denver and had 203 tackles with 21.5 sacks. His time with the Broncos ended when he was thrown in as part of the Russell Wilson trade. He then played one season in Seattle, posting 44 tackles and two sacks.
Harris was released following the 2022 campaign, which means he didn't finish the three-year, $27 million deal he signed in 2021.
Despite his recent release, Harris still has plenty in the tank and was graded very high as a run defender by PFF. Cleveland has made a commitment to stopping the run this season and adding Harris to a vastly improving defensive line could really round things out.