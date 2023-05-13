3 free agents the Browns could sign after Za'Darius Smith trade
By Randy Gurzi
Browns target No. 2: Michael Brockers
There was a time when Michael Brockers was one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. An 11-year veteran, he spent nine seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and was part of their impressive defense that headed to the Super Bowl following the 2018 season.
After recording 395 tackles and 28 sacks for the Rams, he joined the Detroit Lions in 2021. He was a team captain and had 52 tackles that year but missed 11 games in 2022. He was then released in a cap-saving move and Detroit general manager Brad Holmes praised him for his leadership on the way out.
"As one of our team captains in 2022, Brock's veteran voice and presence were instrumental in helping guide and develop our young locker room. He is one of the true professionals of our game and we have the highest respect for him as a man. We wish him and his family well on their next chapter."- Lions GM Brad Holmes
At 32 years old and coming off an injury, Brockers is unlikely to break the bank. However, the 6-foot-5, 297-pounder still has something to give. And a team such as Cleveland could be a solid fit since Jim Schwartz rotates defensive linemen as much as he does.
Brockers would be able to work in a rotation with Dalvin Tomlinson, Siaki Ika, Jordan Elliott, or whoever else makes the cut. He could serve as a mentor for the younger players while also filling a hole next to Tomlinson.