3 Free Agents that could fill a new hole for the Cleveland Browns
With the sudden release of Perrion Winfrey, the Cleveland Browns could replace him with one of these three free agents.
By Greg Newland
News of the Cleveland Browns releasing Perrion Winfrey came out of nowhere, but after a short time for digestion, it really wasn’t a huge surprise. The second-year player from Oklahoma had a roller-coaster rookie season with significant highs and big lows, but enough was enough with the off-field issues.
On the one hand, it's disappointing that it happened so close to the beginning of training camp, but on the other hand, it’s nice that the organization will still have a chance to fill the hole in free agency if they would like.
Defensive tackle is a strange spot on this roster right now. It’s undoubtedly upgraded from last season with the addition of Dalvin Tomlinson, but the depth is lackluster at best. Here are three free-agent options that could still make sense.
Browns Free Agent Option No. 3: Linval Joseph
With the connection to Kevin Stefanski from his days in Minnesota, part of me believes the Cleveland Browns must be at least looking at Linval Joseph. The 329-pound defensive tackle is a massive run stuffer, but after 13 years in the league, he may not have a whole lot left in the tank.
I personally love the idea of a guy like Joseph because of his size and ability to plug gaps. Tomlinson is also a run-stuffer, but Joseph is the definition of a nose tackle filling a huge void that has existed for years.
This would have to be for the veteran minimum as Joseph would likely only play 15-20 snaps per game in goal line and short yardage situations. But, for the right price he not only brings playmaking ability, but he also brings a veteran presence to the locker room which can’t be overlooked.