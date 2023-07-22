3 Free Agents that could fill a new hole for the Cleveland Browns
With the sudden release of Perrion Winfrey, the Cleveland Browns could replace him with one of these three free agents.
By Greg Newland
Browns Free Agent Option No. 1: Chris Wormley
One name that hasn’t been on a lot of radars for the Cleveland Browns is Chris Wormley. The former Ravens and Steelers defensive tackle is coming off an ACL injury he suffered in Week 1 of the 2022 season, but he should be ready to roll by week one of the 2023 season.
Wormley is a Toledo, OH native and was a third-round pick in the 2017 draft. He has moved around the defensive line a bit during his six seasons in the NFL, but defensive tackle appears to be the best place for him at 300 pounds.
It feels like for him to still be around there are some concerns about the injury, but that means the Browns could get him for a discount. Remember, the Browns are looking to add some depth, but they don’t need a homerun hitter at the position.
Snagging Wormley on a one-year prove-it deal could be a ton of upside for Cleveland. At 29 years old, he still has plenty of tank in the gas and could turn into a longer-term option for the position as well.
We’ve all been waiting for years for Andrew Berry to beef up his defensive tackles. And while he has improved the position, let’s see if he puts the icing on the cake with one more singing.