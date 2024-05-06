3 free agents the Cleveland Browns can add prior to OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
2. Cameron Fleming, Offensive Tackle
Left tackle stands out as arguably the weakest starting spot on the roster for Cleveland heading into the season. That was the belief in 2023 as well with Jedrick Wills handling the position and the former 10th overall pick from Alabama did little to change that perception.
Wills struggled in every phase of the game but was especially bad at opening up running lanes. He was sent to the IR after eight games with a knee injury but is expected to be ready to start in Week 1.
Leading up to the draft, the front office seemed intent on finding someone to compete with Wills as they met with several left tackle prospects. In the end, they didn't add anyone of note but that doesn't mean they shouldn't. Wills is still a wild card and backup James Hudson III wasn't up to the task when called upon either.
That's why signing veteran Cameron Fleming would be a wise move. At worst, he would provide them a quality backup with 117 games played and 62 starts over the past 10 seasons. Fleming isn't a Pro Bowl-caliber player but he's not a liability either. He turns 32 in September, so he's not too old for the position and could be a decent mentor to a rookie in 2025 — should the Browns land a permanent replacement for Wills.