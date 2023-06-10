3 free agents Cleveland Browns fans want, but won't be signed
By Greg Newland
We are in that painful part of the year for sports fans(unless you love baseball). The NBA and NHL finals are on, but the sports world is really winding down for us football/basketball enthusiasts. And with that, it feels like Cleveland Browns fans have gone deeper down the rabbit hole than ever on signing free agents.
I get it, every major free agent that has ever been on the market would be PERFECT for the Browns, but some of you must realize that isn’t how this game works. Truthfully, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry has been extremely aggressive the last few offseasons and has given fans plenty to be excited about.
Unfortunately, when you have back-to-back disappointing campaigns, this is the type of chatter that starts. Below are three free agents that fans are dying for but won’t happen.
3 Free Agents the Cleveland Browns won't be signing (nor should they)
No. 3: Shelby Harris, DT
As much as I would love to see the Browns bring in another massive defensive tackle, this isn't happening. Many love a guy like Shelby Harris, but I just don’t see Berry willing to make the move.
Remember, this roster already has Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai, Siaki Ika (rookie), Maurice Hurst, Trysten Hill, and Perrion Winfrey on the roster. I’ll agree there isn’t one guy that jumps off that list to me, but there is a ton of mediocre talent to pair with Dalvin Tomlinson on the interior of the line.
With cap space already relatively tight, you’re going to see Berry try and roll this money to the 2024 cap. After so many years of lackluster talent at the position, I’m just thrilled they signed Tomlinson and at least drafted Ika even though there are a few question marks.
Harris still could happen, but I think he would have to come dirt cheap, or an injury would need to happen in camp to make it happen.