3 free agents the Cleveland Browns should have interest in
The legal tampering period is here and the Cleveland Browns should get to work
By Greg Newland
We are now just hours away from the legal tampering period of the NFL Free Agency period for 2024, and there's no doubt that Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns will be active. A splash move has already been made at wide receiver, but there are still plenty of holes on this roster that will need to be filled.
Free agency is one of the most fun times for fans as we often see every single star player being the “perfect fit” for your team. Berry certainly hasn’t been afraid to spend money the last few years in free agency, but we also know by now that he is extremely disciplined and will not just spend money for fun.
With the biggest hole on the team already filled with the addition of Jerry Jeudy, here are three additional free agents that Berry will likely have his sights on.
Browns Free Agent Target No. 3: Blake Cashman
Linebacker will be a big question mark this offseason as Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki, and Anthony Walker will all be free agents and have had substantial roles the last few years. Because of injuries, I think Berry will let Phillips and Walker move on, but I do expect him to have interest in bringing Takitaki back as he was really coming on before his ACL tear in 2023.
An interesting option at linebacker would be Blake Cashman, who led the Houston Texans defense last season and turned into a really nice NFL starter. The Texans will likely have interest in bringing him back, but he is the type of leader this Browns defense could use.
In his first chance of being an NFL starter, Cashman had over 100 tackles in 2023 but did only play in 14 games because of injuries which is a concern. Overall, Cashman would be a better run defender in the Browns defense but does have the ability to move in coverage when needed. His biggest downside would be man-to-man coverage which Jim Schwartz relies heavily on.