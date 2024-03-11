3 free agents the Cleveland Browns should have interest in
The legal tampering period is here and the Cleveland Browns should get to work
By Greg Newland
Browns Free Agent Target No. 2: Za’Darius Smith
To be honest, I got tired of seeing Za’Darius Smith always lying on the field last year, but all in all, he was a really strong player. Smith was brought in to replace Jadeveon Clowney last year and he did exactly that.
While he only had 5.5 sacks in 2023, he had consistent pressure on the opposing team's quarterback and was an elite run defender. Smith has great size and can fluctuate inside and out on the defensive line making him extremely versatile.
Smith didn’t take as much attention from Myles Garrett as Clowney did in years past, but before Garrett’s injury, this defensive front was extremely productive at getting pressure and stopping the run.
The only question for me on Smith is the price. If they can get him back in that $10-12 million range, a one-year deal makes a ton of sense. If Smith truly loved his time in Cleveland you may even see a $8 million per year deal with a lot of incentives that won’t go against the cap.
My biggest fear for the Browns in 2024 is not replacing Smith with an elite talent. Ogbo Okoronkwo and Alex Wright have both shown signs of being capable NFL players, but neither is ready to take over as starters.
With Garrett still in his prime, this is one position Berry can’t miss on and should find his replacement in free agency.