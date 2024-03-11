3 free agents the Cleveland Browns should have interest in
The legal tampering period is here and the Cleveland Browns should get to work
By Greg Newland
Browns Free Agent Target No. 1: Christian Wilkins
One name that I’m seeing everywhere for the Cleveland Browns is Christian Wilkins, the talented defensive tackle from the Miami Dolphins. Wilkins hasn’t missed a game in the last three seasons and has proven to be one of the more versatile interior defensive linemen, but will also come at a price.
Last year we saw the elite defensive tackles get more than $20 million per year which was insane. And while this class doesn’t have near the top-end talent, there will be a lot of suitors after Wilkins and the other top defensive tackles.
Berry fixed a major problem last year with Dalvin Tomlinson, so it will be interesting to see if he doubles down again and signs a big contract in the middle. Guys like Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris will also be on the radar but would be much better suited as rotational guys vs. starters.
Wilkins is an extremely likable player and is known as one of the biggest pranksters and trash-talkers in the league. While you must be careful to not let that overtake your game, he also brings a certain edge to this defense that could take them to the next level.
If Berry spends the money to get Wilkins, he can spend a little less on defensive end and linebacker because of the voids that would be filled. If he goes with plan B and sings three guys to play one position at defensive tackle, he’s going to need to spend some money at linebacker and edge.