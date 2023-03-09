3 free agents the Cleveland Browns should avoid at all costs
The Cleveland Browns are in need of more depth but these three free agents won't give them what they need.
We're nearly at the start of the new season and the Cleveland Browns are expected to continue to make moves to improve their roster. It's not likely they'll be making a big splash but they still need to find several starting-caliber players.
With that in mind, we now look at three names that have been mentioned as potential targets but should be avoided at all costs.
3. Fletcher Cox, DT
When the Browns hired Jim Schwartz, there started to be connections drawn to some of the players he coached while with the Philadelphia Eagles. As fate would have it, three starters from his final season with the Eagles (and two from their Super Bowl win) were set to hit the open market.
Cleveland was interested in defensive end Brandon Graham, but he appears set to return. Javon Hargrave seems like a fit but he's going to command much more than many believe. Lastly, there's Fletcher Cox, a starting defensive tackle that should be absolutely avoided.
Cox is a six-time Pro Bowler, so naturally, there will be calls to bring him to the Land. He also had some good numbers in 2021 with 43 tackles and seven sacks.
But those numbers are misleading. Cox has been on a steady decline the past two seasons as his PFF grade went from 74.1 in 2020 to 66.7 in 2021 and finally 56.4. The drop-off in run defense was even more alarming. Even last season, the Eagles released him ahead of the year and only brought him back when he agrred to play on a cheaper deal.
At 32-years of age, it's best to let someone else roll the dice on this free agent.