3 free agents the Cleveland Browns should avoid at all costs
2. Jakobi Meyers, WR
Undrafted out of North Carolina State, Jakobi Meyers was able to take the opportunity he earned with the New England Patriots and turn into a trusted wide receiver. In four years, he had 235 receptions for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns.
Oddly enough, it took him until year three to score any touchdowns and he had six of them in 2022 alone. still, he's proven to be a great route runner who does a lot of the little things right. The problem is, he's not a prototypical No. 1 wideout and he's about to get paid like one due to supply and demand.
Right now, Meyers is the top option in free agency at wideout. And there will be those who point to Christian Kirk who was in a similar position last year. He didn't appear to be a WR1 and landed $18 million per season from the Jaguars. He wound up being a great fit but he also had some elite traits including the speed to get deep.
Meyers, on the other hand, is a technician that doesn't offer up any threatening speed or elite athleticism. Cleveland really doesn't need such a player right now. With their roster containing Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, they would prefer to have someone who can take the top off the defense and truly open up the offense. Meyers would be a good player in any system but wouldn't move the needle for the Browns.