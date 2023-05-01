3 Free agents the Cleveland Browns should go grab post NFL Draft
Browns FA target No. 2: Andrew Adams, Safety
Andrew Adams has been coached by current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in the past. He's 30 years old and has had a steady career in the NFL. Over the last couple of seasons, he's bounced around a bit. He's played for the Philadelphia Eagles, been on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, and started most of last year with the Tennesse Titans.
The Browns need some more depth at the safety position. They didn't draft a safety and they only have three veterans in Grant Delpit, newly signed free agent Juan Thornhill and D'Anthony Bell to play in that position.
Adams had a nice season in Tennessee this past year. It included an interception run back for a 76-yard touchdown in a game against the Indianapolis Colts. He has totaled 26 pass deflections and pulled down eight interceptions over his career. He had a career-best four picks when he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 and played primarily as a defensive back.
So, his versatility would be beneficial to a Cleveland team that has dealt with injuries and concussions to players in the past that played those positions. He's also familiar with Schwartz and that comfort level could be key in targeting him to come to Cleveland. He did suffer a knee injury late in the season and that could be a sticky point as well so we shall monitor the situation.