3 free agents who could follow Ken Dorsey to Cleveland Browns in 2024
Gabriel Davis had a breakout season under Ken Dorsey's play-calling. Discover why a reunion with Dorsey in Cleveland could benefit both Davis and the Browns.
By Randy Gurzi
2. Isaiah McKenzie, Wide Receiver/Kick Returner
Isaiah McKenzie has been in the NFL for eight years now and has primarily been a return man. He ran back 21 punts for 183 yards as a rookie for the Denver Broncos but was waived in 2018. That's when he was claimed by the Buffalo Bills, who kept him in town throughout the 2022 campaign.
He had 322 yards on punt returns with a touchdown and another 1,062 yards on kickoff returns. Despite not breaking too many long runs, his speed always gave him a chance to make an impact. And when Ken Dorsey took over in 2022 as the offensive coordinator, he finally had a chance to regularly showcase that speed on offense.
McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards with four touchdowns. He added another 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well for the Bills. He was never able to stretch the defense with his speed but he could take a screen pass and turn it into several yards in the blink of an eye. He was also just an entertaining player to watch.
In 2023, McKenzie signed with the Indianapolis Colts and was hardly seen. He caught just 11 passes and had three rushing attempts for a total of 96 yards from scrimmage. He did add 452 yards on special teams as a returner but it wasn't close to what he did under Dorsey.
Perhaps that will lead to him seeking a reunion. The Browns will likely be in the market for a return man with Jakeem Grant unable to stay healthy as of late. He could also replace Marquise Goodwin, and while he doesn't offer the same downfield threat Goodwin could, he's a solid option on the jet sweep and defenses do have to respect his speed.