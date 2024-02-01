3 free agents who could follow Ken Dorsey to Cleveland Browns in 2024
Gabriel Davis had a breakout season under Ken Dorsey's play-calling. Discover why a reunion with Dorsey in Cleveland could benefit both Davis and the Browns.
By Randy Gurzi
1. Gabriel Davis, Wide Receiver
Following the 2021 NFL Playoffs, Gabriel Davis appeared to be a star in the making. In just two games, he had 242 yards receiving and five touchdowns for the Bills. What's most impressive is that he did nearly all of that damage in the Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Davis finished with 201 yards on eight receptions with four touchdowns. His final touchdown was from 19 yards out and gave the Bills a 36-33 lead with just 13 seconds to play. Unfortunately for him and Buffalo, the Chiefs only needed 13 seconds to tie it up with a 49-yard field goal — and then they won in overtime.
Still, Davis was able to build off that success in 2022 as Ken Dorsey took over play-calling. He had a career-high 836 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 17.4 yards per catch. Just to endear himself to Browns fans, he even scored a 98-yard touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers that season.
This past season, Davis continued to play well and had 746 yards and seven touchdowns. He also kept stretching the field with 16.6 yards per catch. And he was also one of the few players to slow down after Dorsey was let go.
With that being the case, he could be willing to re-join his former play-caller in Cleveland. Throw in the Browns need at the position and this could be a dark-horse candidate for them to land since players such as Tee Higgins and Mike Evans could be far too expensive.