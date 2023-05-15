3 holes the Cleveland Browns won’t be able to fill before 2023 season
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns hole No. 1 – Offensive Line
When you look at the offensive line for the Cleveland Browns on paper it looks dominant. It's big name after big name and has a lot of high draft picks. And while they seem to always do well in the running scheme of Kevin Stefanski, pass protection continues to be an issue.
Wyatt Teller (right guard) and Jedrick Wills (left tackle) are the two best examples to look at. If Teller could improve his pass blocking even 25 percent, he would be a consensus All-Pro because of how good of a pulling guard he is in the run game.
Wills is similar, he moves so well in the open field and is a great tool for Nick Chubb, but when it comes to pass sets, he still gets beat around the edge far too much. He can go three games and not give up a pressure, and then give up four sacks in one game.
Far too much money has been sunk into this line to give up now, but I don’t think Berry could stomach spending any more money without completely blowing up the depth chart.
James Hudson, Drew Forbes, and Nick Harris are all capable backups and you could see them get some playing time early if things go the way they did to end the 2022 season with Deshaun Watson running for his life.