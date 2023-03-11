3 home run free agents for the Cleveland Browns to sign
The Cleveland Browns will be slightly limited by the cap in 2023 free agency, but they could land all three of these free agents.
We are now just days away from the legal tampering period that starts Monday at noon, and the Cleveland Browns are poised to be active according to many. Right now, they don’t have a ton of money to throw around, but they have multiple deals on the roster that could be restructured to give them plenty of cap room to play with.
Free agency is fantastic and thrilling to fans, but we must all remember that great teams with consistency usually are built through the draft. But with no first-round pick in the next two seasons, you may see Andrew Berry get more creative to find a way to bring in experienced players.
Here are three free agents that would be home runs for the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Let’s see if they can afford them all.
Cleveland Browns 3 home run free agents
Free Agent No. 3 – Sheldon Rankins, DT
Sheldon Rankins isn’t the flashiest name out there, but he would be a great fit for the Browns defense and would come at a competitive price which Andrew Berry will always consider.
While Rankins isn’t a real threat to rush the passer, he is a big, bodied guy that has gap discipline. He is strong enough to hold his ground and smart enough not to get uphill and leave a gaping hole on a cutback.
A lot of fans (me included) want the Browns to go all in on a Pro-Bowl caliber player at defensive tackle, but I don’t think Berry is going to be willing to spend the money. There are too many other holes that need to be fixed to spend that big of a chunk on an interior defensive lineman.