Cleveland Browns: 3 free agent defensive tackles that would move the needle
2. Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Minnesota Vikings
If Cleveland wants a guy who is a solid run-stopper and has graded higher than any of the Browns current linemen, then look no further than Davlin Tomlinson. He's had a good career with the Giants and now the Vikings and is set for free agency. As for a contract, he'd likely cost far less than someone like Javon Hargrave with estimates suggesting he will net $7-10 million per season.
Taven Bryan is likely out in free agency and Cleveland still has Jordan Elliott, Ben Stile, Tommy Togiai, and Perrion Winfrey. Tomlinson was better than all of these players in terms of how he was graded by PFF. His numbers ended up being 63.8 versus the run and 79.1 against the pass and an overall score of 77.1. For comparison's sake, Bryan finished with a 60 overall score and only 58.6 against the run. No other Cleveland player came close to Tomlinson's overall grade.
Tomlinson was drafted out of Alabama by the New York Giants in 2017 as a second-round pick. He made the NFL All-Rookie Team after his first season in New York. His career has been consistently good. He's combined for 288 tackles, 26 of those for losses, had 13 sacks and forced two fumbles.
Cleveland needs to really do something with this group moving forward and signing Tomlinson would be a great get. Talk in Minnesota has been that the Vikings want to bring him back. The two sides worked on getting an extension of time to March 15th to work out a new contract deal. So, while the Browns should certainly try and sign the big defensive tackle, they have to wait and see how things pan out.