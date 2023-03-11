3 home run free agents for the Cleveland Browns to sign
Free Agent No. 2 – Jordan Poyer, S
While there is a ton of Jessie Bates chatter amongst Cleveland Browns fans, I’m still hesitant that deal gets done. Bates is 26 and coming off back-to-back fantastic years with the Cincinnati Bengals. In the prime of his career, there's no doubt someone is backing the truck up to his door full of cash.
A name that may not be as popular, but the production has been fantastic is Jordan Poyer. Originally it felt like the Buffalo Bills would try to retain him, but it’s sounding more and more like he's going to get the opportunity to hit free agency and would be a great fit with Grant Delpit at safety.
Poyer who will be entering year 12 in the NFL spent his first four seasons with the Browns. He never jumped off the charts but really hit his stride in 2018 with the Bills. In 2021 he was an All-Pro, and in 2022 he was a Pro-Bowler with four interceptions and eight pass deflections.
Poyer isn’t a prototypical strong safety or free safety but is a very balanced player. He's strong in coverage when needed but also has the ability to step up in run support and be effective.
Given his age and likely being on the back half of his career, I don’t think Poyer will get as overpaid as Bates will, but he will certainly have a strong market for his services. I think a three-year deal with two years of guarantees makes a ton of sense and fills a huge void on this roster.