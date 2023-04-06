3 hypothetical Cleveland Browns draft day trades
Projected Trade: Cleveland Browns trade picks 74 and 111 to Dallas for the 58th pick
Last year, the Browns and Dallas Cowboys made a huge trade that wound up benefiting Cleveland in a major way. Dallas needed to shed some salary and sent Amari Cooper to the Browns for a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-rounders.
Cooper went on to have a fantastic season hauling in 78 passes for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns. Dallas clearly lost this trade but they were the ones who initiated it. And with Andrew Berry being willing to work with them in 2022, the two sides could come together again during the draft.
Would this trade be good for the Browns?
Out of all the hypotheticals, this one would cost the least amount of capital but they would also be near the end of the second round. Still, moving from 74 to 58 could end up being a great move if the right player is on the board.
Players worth making the move for
In need of some depth at safety behind Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit, Cleveland could look to pull the trigger here for either Antonio Johnson from Texas A&M or Anthony Johnson, Jr. from Iowa State. They might not be full-time starters but the third safety will see the field a lot, making this a wise investment.
Still, the best move would be to find another stud at defensive tackle. If defensive tackle Keeanu Benton from Wisconsin or Mazi Smith from Michigan were on the board, Berry shouldn't blink if this move were available.
A couple of outside-the-box options here could include tight end Darnell Washington from Georgia or Tucker Kraft from South Dakota State. David Njoku is going nowhere and Jordan Akins is there but these players are studs and Washington would be a monster as an extra blocker in the run game.