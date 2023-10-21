3 Indianapolis Colts to watch for against the Cleveland Browns in week 7
The Browns need to watch these 3 Colts who are looking to advance their team record to 4-3 and remain in second place in the AFC South.
2. Zaire Franklin, LB
The Indianapolis Colts have a top-10 linebacker roaming their defense, looking to suffocate the opposing team’s run game.
Zaire Franklin has totaled 77 tackles through the first six games of the season, the second most in the National Football League.
Indianapolis is currently ranked 19th in the NFL among opposing rushing yards per game with 113.5 this year, but have the chance to keep the Browns rushing under 100 yards.
Since losing Nick Chubb to a knee injury in Week 2, the Browns only 100 rushing yard game came last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers when they ran for 160 total yards.
Look for Zaire Franklin to continue dominating opposing rushers this week as he goes up against Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt, and Cleveland’s offense.