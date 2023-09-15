3 Keys for the Browns to beat the Steelers in Week 2 on Monday Night Football
• Win the battle in the trenches
• Let Nick Chubb be Nick Chubb
• Have Watson take shots down the field
1. Have Watson take some shots down the field early
Deshaun Watson didn't have a spectacular season debut against the Bengals, but there were glimpses and signs that it will come together soon.
He tossed the leather around for 154 yards, completing 55 percent of his passes, and throwing for a touchdown and an interception. The weather obviously played a factor as Watson missed on quite a few early throws, so barring any weather issues, Watson should connect on more of those throws.
The Steelers don't have a particularly strong secondary, and that was evident against San Francisco as they gave up 220 yards and two touchdowns, both to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who beat Patrick Peterson on both scores.
Watson will likely be able to take advantage of this. Kevin Stefanski should have two or three plays tucked in the chamber to dial up a deep ball. Watson nearly connected with Marquise Goodwin against the Bengals, but the pass fell incomplete in double coverage.
Goodwin was brought to this team for his speed and being able to get behind defenses and that is exactly who those plays should be schemed up for. As long as Watson has a clean pocket, they should be able to hit on a big play to really set the tone.
Along with Goodwin, the Browns could send Elijah Moore deep as well. Even if he isn't sent long, he could impact the game by catching the ball in open space over the middle. He has the talent and athleticism to change the momentum of any game.
If the deep shots connect, not only would it open up Moore in the middle of the field, but also Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and David Njoku. The Browns have the upper hand in this matchup and this could be a statement game from Watson
The Browns could start off a season 2-0 for the first time in 30 years and these are the three keys to ensuring that against the Steelers in Week 2 on Monday Night Football.