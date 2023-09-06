3 keys to victory for the Cleveland Browns in Week 1
The Cleveland Browns can open up their 2023 season with a win over rival Cincinnati Bengals with these 3 keys to victory.
The Cleveland Browns kick off the 2023 regular season with the Battle of Ohio against their division rival Cincinnati Bengals.
Cleveland bulked up their roster this spring, adding talent at almost every position on the field.
Jim Schwartz was brought in to try and shape the struggling Browns defense into the powerhouse it has the potential to become. Cleveland also hired Bubba Ventrone to turn around the special teams unit.
3. Lockdown opposing receivers
The Cleveland Browns are running a man coverage-reliant defense under Jim Schwartz in 2023, which is precisely what the Browns were missing the past few seasons with Joe Woods.
Cincinnati’s receiving corps is one of the best in the NFL, totaling 4,520 receiving yards, 221 first downs, and 35 touchdowns on 418 receptions.
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd posted a combined 2,837 receiving yards, 145 first downs, and 21 touchdowns on 219 catches.
According to Pro Football Focus, Cleveland has the 8th-best secondary heading into 2023, which should have no problem containing the Bengals receivers as long as Denzel Ward is good to go.