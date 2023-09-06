3 keys to victory for the Cleveland Browns in Week 1
The Cleveland Browns can open up their 2023 season with a win over rival Cincinnati Bengals with these 3 keys to victory.
2. Expose the offensive line
The Cleveland Browns have the 6th ranked defensive line in the NFL with Myles Garrett leading the charge. Cincinnati’s offensive line has consistently had issues with protecting Burrow, especially early on in the year.
Last season, opposing defenses got to Joe Burrow 15 times before Week 4.
Burrow has been sacked 124 times since entering the NFL in 2020 making him the 9th most sacked quarterback before year four in NFL history.
If Myles and the Browns' rebuilt defensive line can take advantage of gaps in the Bengals' offensive line, Cleveland will have no problem keeping Burrow from looking downfield and stifling their run game.