3 late round prospects that should be on the Browns radar
The Cleveland Browns need to fill some holes on their roster and add some critical depth without spending serious money. Lucky for Andrew Berry, there are several late round candidates that fit the bill in the 2023 NFL draft.
They came, went through medicals, got measured, worked out, and met with some teams. And just like that the NFL’s annual underwear Olympics are coming to an end. Some players validated their game film and verified their draft status, while some players left Indianapolis with little to no momentum.
With no first round pick in this year's draft, the Cleveland Browns will need to find value throughout the later rounds of the draft to help fill some of their holes and provide much needed depth. Here are three players who could have caught the Browns’ eyes and made their case to be later round pickups.
Late Round Pick Up No. 3: Evan Hull (RB, Northwestern)
The standard is the standard in the Browns’ running back room with Nick Chubb as one the league’s preeminent ball carriers returning for his sixth season. But 2023 will bring some change in the RB room with Chubb’s primary backup having very little NFL experience, in Jerome Ford.
Ford won’t likely be the only Browns back with bare minimum NFL experience in 2023. The team needs to find a pass catching threat out of the backfield who can handle third downs and work out of the shotgun. Sure, the Browns have Demetric Felton under contract, but it is hard to imagine Andrew Berry not bringing in a young back to compete with the third down back candidate.
Enter Evan Hull. Hull started making noise at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he showcased his ability to be a threat out of the backfield in the passing game and showed that he could hold his own in blitz pickup in pass protection.
Hull built upon his draft cycle momentum in Indianapolis. First came Hull’s measurements: 5-foot-10, and 209 pounds. Then he put up some impressive numbers in his testing on Sunday: a 4.47 40-yard dash, a 10-foot-3 broad jump, and a 37-inch vertical leap. Hull’s testing results mirror the consensus RB1 in this year’s draft, Bijan Robinson.
When you add together Hull’s measurables with the abilities that he has displayed on the field, you end up with a running back that should 100% be on Andrew Berry’s radar. Hull will be a will be a core special teamer from day one and could bring the much needed element of a receiving threat out of the backfield on passing downs.
If the Browns are still looking for smart, tough, and accountable, then Berry should pull the trigger on Evan Hull on day three of the 2023 NFL draft.