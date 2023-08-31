3 least deserving players to make the Browns 53-man roster
• A struggling swing tackle
• Browns had other options at TE
• They kept the wrong DT
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns 53-man roster has been announced — but it is far from final. We've already seen this with A.J. Green III being waived not long after making the team initially. They'll also be moving players to IR and that will open up more spots.
In addition to cutting the roster down to 53, the Browns announced who made their practice squad this season. Fan favorite Austin Watkins, Jr. led the pack and they even made a surprise move when they landed P.J. Walker.
With all these moves behind us, let's take a look at the current roster and identify three players who might not have deserved their spot.
3. James Hudson III, OT
A fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati in the 2021 NFL Draft, James Hudson III is entering his third season with the Browns. He came in as a raw player and there were hopes offensive line coach Bill Callahan could help him develop into a potential starter.
Unfortunately, Hudson has yet to truly turn into the player Cleveland hoped he would be. He has started seven games over his first two seasons but graded out at just above 57 in each of those campaigns.
This preseason, he continued to struggle and the Browns even tried him inside at guard while allowing Dawand Jones to play left tackle in practice. Jones, who was a star at right tackle, reportedly didn't take to the position just yet.
In the end, that might be the only reason Hudson made this team. If they felt comfortable with the rookie on the left side, they might have been willing to move on.