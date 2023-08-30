2023 Cleveland Browns practice squad tracker
Some fan favorites are returning to the Cleveland Browns via the practice squad
By Randy Gurzi
Following four preseason games, the Cleveland Browns quickly got to work figuring out their 53-man roster for the start of the 2023 season. The deadline to complete their cut downs was 4:00 PM EST on Tuesday, Aug. 29 but the moves started before that.
On Monday, it was announced the Browns parted ways with several players including Anthony Schwartz, a third-round pick in 2021, and Cade York, a fourth-round pick in 2022.
General manager Andrew Berry has often been criticized (too harshly I might add) for believing in his draft picks — and giving them time to develop. However, he showed in this instance that he was willing to make the moves when better options were available.
That was the case at wide receiver, with players such as Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and Marquise Goodwin joining this offseason. At kicker, they were able to land veteran Dustin Hopkins in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, which is an upgrade over York. Of course, York has the talent, so he could go on to succeed elsewhere, but likely needed that fresh start just as much as the Browns needed to go in a new direction.
While it's tough to see some of the fan favorites leave, the Browns can still bring some of the released players back to the team via the practice squad. Every year, teams are allowed to have 16 players on their practice squad.
Here are the rules for each squad:
- Players with an unlimited amount of experience: 6 players maximum
- Players with two or fewer accrued seasons: 10 players maximum
- Players with no accrued seasons or were active less than 9 games in one season: 16 players maximum
Stick with us, and refresh this page often, to see who the Browns added to their squad.
Cleveland Browns Practice Squad
P.J. Walker, QB
Hassan Hall, RB
Jaelon Darden, KR/WR
Austin Watkins, WR
Mitchell Zaire-Paden, TE
Alex Leatherwood, OT
Michael Dunn, G
Isaiah Thomas, DE
Lonnie Phelps, DE
Sam Kamara, DE
Trysten Hill, DT
Charlie Thomas III, LB
Lorenzo Burns, CB
Tanner McCallister, S
Lucas Havrisik, K
Mary Kay Cabot stated the Browns could bring back Cade York, but that won't happen as he signed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad instead.