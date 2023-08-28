3 potential roster cuts the Cleveland Browns should target
• Former 3rd Round pick at DT
• Veteran kicker feels like the way to go
• A young RB falls victim to the numbers game
By Randy Gurzi
With the 2023 preseason wrapped up, teams are now going to be making some tough decisions as they trim their rosters down from 90 to 53. As the Cleveland Browns know, this original roster is far from final, since there will be a slew of players available as waiver wire additions or as free agent signings once all the moves are announced.
They did add a running back on Sunday, landing Pierre Strong in a trade with the New England Patriots but that's far from the last player they'll consider adding.
Here, we look at three potential additions Cleveland should target if they're released ahead of the Tuesday deadline.
3. Neville Gallimore, DT, Dallas Cowboys
The Browns are much better on the defensive line this season thanks to a few moves made in free agency — as well as one shrewd trade. They signed Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris to play defensive tackle and traded for Za'Darius Smith to start at defensive end across from Myles Garrett. As if that wasn't enough, they strengthened the bench with Ogbo Okoronkwo, Isaiah McGuire, Maurice Hurst, and Siaki Ika.
Having said that, there's a battle for a possible spot going on with Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai, and Trysten Hill. All three have major concerns with Elliott and Togiai's centering around talent and Hill's being about durability.
With none of them standing out as great choices, it would make sense to see if any alternative options arise — such as Neville Gallimore. A former third-round pick, Gallimore came into the league with a higher ceiling than Elliott but has fallen behind several other options the Dallas Cowboys have.
Unlike Elliott, he didn't lose out to free agents but saw his name fall down the depth chart when Dallas used a first-round pick on Mazi Smith — and has been outplayed by other third-round picks such as Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston.
If he does hit the waiver wire, it would be worth seeing if he could be added to the depth chart.