3 least deserving players to make the Browns 53-man roster
• A struggling swing tackle
• Browns had other options at TE
• They kept the wrong DT
By Randy Gurzi
1. Jordan Elliott, DT
Harrison Bryant wasn't the only one who benefited from having guarantees as the aforementioned Jordan Elliott was also likely saved due to his contract. Like Bryant, he signed a new deal that lowered his hit in 2023 but gave him guaranteed money.
He responded with a poor showing in the preseason which saw him demoted in a hurry. Elliott was the lone projected starter on the field in the Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets and he struggled to make an impact. He was a non-factor in that game despite playing against reserves.
Cleveland was worried enough about this that they signed Shelby Harris afterward, moving Elliott to the bench.
Some players often respond to such moves with a renewed effort but Elliott continued to look the same. He was still getting pushed off the line and never could anchor the line in the run game. He was outplayed by Maurice Hurst, Jr., and even Tommy Togiai during the preseason. There was also a case to be made for Trysten Hill being a better option.
Despite this, Elliott made the team and Hurst, Togiai, and Hill were all let go. Hurst will thankfully be brought back and Hill was signed to the practice squad. But Togiai is out after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.
In the end, it won't matter a whole lot and Elliott is surely gone after this season. But it's still hard to say he was truly deserving of the spot.