3 likely targets at each pick for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft
Using the Browns age, RAS guardrails, and team needs to pinpoint possible targets with each of their 2024 NFL Draft selections
Round 6, Pick 206 overall
1. Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Ole Miss
Much like Hunt, Cedric Johnson of Ole Miss is built like an NFL edge defender. He is incredibly explosive off the edge and tested incredibly well (9.67 RAS). Johnson has experience playing in the SEC and has shown flashes of power around the edge, as well, battling through blockers on the way to the quarterback.
Adding a speedy, explosive edge rusher is something I could see the Browns doing in this draft. Recently, the team has drafted the likes of Isaiah McGuire and Alex Wright, who are both bigger and stronger edge defenders. Getting someone younger in the mold of Ogbo Okoronkwo could really round out their rotation for this year and give them a flier on an athletic, talented, and toolsy player for the defensive staff to coach up.
2. Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU
If the Browns want to add some versatile offensive line depth, Brandon Coleman out of TCU could be the answer. At 23 years old, Coleman is a little older than Cleveland would prefer, but he has valuable experience and his whopping 9.98 RAS should more than make up for his age.
A captain in 2023 for the Horned Frogs, Coleman has played left tackle, left guard, and right guard in his college career, allowing him to fill in pretty much wherever needed for the Browns. With that sort of athletic ability and experience, Coleman should not have a problem finding a role at the next level.
3. A.J. Barner, TE, Michigan
A.J. Barner (aside from having a great name) has a lot of things going for him that could lead the Cleveland Browns to target him, especially at this point in the 2024 NFL Draft. Unlike Sanders, Barner is not a clone of David Njoku. But what Barner can offer that Njoku did not coming in as a first-round rookie is blocking. He is also from Aurora, Ohio.
Barner is no slouch catching the ball, making tough grabs in traffic, and fighting for extra yards with the ball in his hands. Even with a respectable 8.70 RAS, the 22-year-old former captain at Indiana is not going to be a great separator with his routes or run away from defenders in the open field, but he has a lot of quality traits for a primary backup, blocking tight end.
I think he fits that role in 12 personnel much better than Harrison Bryant, who left for Las Vegas in free agency, and Watson's old teammate from Houston, Jordan Akins, and would fill a big need as a huge steal at this point in the draft.