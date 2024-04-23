3 likely targets at each pick for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft
Using the Browns age, RAS guardrails, and team needs to pinpoint possible targets with each of their 2024 NFL Draft selections
Round 7, Pick 227 overall
1. Daequan Hardy, CB, Penn State
Daequan Hardy was excellent on special teams for the Nittany Lions while at Penn State, and could do the same for the Cleveland Browns. Hardy is undersized at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds but isn't afraid to throw his body around. Combined with the ball skills and his athleticism (8.51 RAS), the 22-year-old could carve out a role as a nickel player in the Browns' sub-defense while being a core special teamer as a seventh-round pick.
2. Jalen Coker, WR, Holy Cross
If the Browns want another route-runner and separator for Watson to throw to, Jalen Coker could be the guy late in the draft. Coker isn't a burner with his speed, but still a very athletic player (9.46 RAS) who is very effective at the catch point. Coker looked good on tape against the higher-level competition of the ACC's Boston College in 2023.
Many will say that he was only productive because he played against lower-level competition but had the same players on his team. Getting Coker in an NFL offense with a high-caliber quarterback could unlock a lot of potential.
3. Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee
Here we could have another Haslam selection from the University of Tennessee. Cleveland has been linked to quarterback Joe Milton III in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft, and he could be a late-round option if the team really wants to keep adding to the room that already houses Watson, Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
I think they should focus on developing the guys they already have, but it's never a bad idea to draft and develop a quarterback you think can turn into something. If the coaching staff believes they can reign in and train the cannon of an arm that Milton possesses, maybe he can somehow factor into their future.