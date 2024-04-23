3 likely targets at each pick for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft
Using the Browns age, RAS guardrails, and team needs to pinpoint possible targets with each of their 2024 NFL Draft selections
Round 7, Pick 243 overall
1. Charles Turner III, C, LSU
Yet another Ohio native (Canton, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame), Charles Turner III is a physical, but slightly built, center who tested well with his jumps and agility leading to a respectable 8.12 RAS. On film, Turner plays with enough tenacity and power to finish defenders to the ground and the athleticism that the Browns look for in offensive linemen.
Starting center Ethan Pocic hails from LSU, so Cleveland could look back to the Baton Rouge at the guy who snapped to the Heisman Trophy winner for some valuable depth.
2. Nathan Thomas, OT, Louisiana
At 6-foot-5, 330 pounds Nathan Thomas looks the part of an NFL offensive lineman. Unlike some of the more finesse and athletic offensive line prospects highlighted earlier, Thomas is a mauler. He wins with power and excels in the run game (still owning a respectable 7.04 RAS). He played left tackle the past two seasons, but has the build to fill-in inside with his size and power.
3. Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor
Gabe Hall is another very athletic defensive lineman with a huge frame that could fill in nicely at the next level. at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, Hall and his 9.25 RAS have a ton of tools that can be molded with NFL coaching.
He's far from reaching his potential but is a raw talent that could be very valuable this late in the draft.