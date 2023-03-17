3 major ways Juan Thornhill will help the Cleveland Browns going into 2023
No. 2: Browns landed a durable player for the secondary
Thornhilll has been very durable for the majority of his career. This past season he was on the field 95% of all defensive plays. He has been out there almost every play defensively for four straight seasons. He's only missed one game regular season game due to injury and despite missing the playoffs due to a torn ACL in 2019, he never missed a snap the following year.
That's a far cry from what we're used to hearing when we start talking about the Browns secondary in the past. Cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome have both struggled to stay on the field due to injuries or concussions. Cleveland's strong safety Grant Delpit missed an entire season due to a major leg injury to start his NFL career.
A great example of how injuries can affect your time on the field is when we look at Ward's defensive snap counts playing five seasons, he's played in 3,968 snaps. You take a look at Thornhill's numbers and he's played in 3,654 snaps defensively. That's only a little more than 300 snaps, so while Ward has an extra season, Thornhill practically has the same amount of experience based on the time on the field by play count.
Will Thornhill be able to keep up his impressive durability? I'm sure the Browns will be counting on that as we enter the season. Just knowing that you have a player on the back line of defense that will be there on every play and help a secondary that has struggled at times to keep themselves healthy is a promising thing moving forward.