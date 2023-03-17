3 major ways Juan Thornhill will help the Cleveland Browns going into 2023
No. 1: Thornhill gives the Browns Super Bowl experience
The Browns are trying hard to build a Super Bowl-contending team and what better way to do that than by getting players that have had experience in Super Bowls? Thornhill has two Super Bowl rings from playing on the Chiefs for the past four seasons. He's played in nine playoff games over that time.
He was actually on the injury-reserved list in his rookie year when the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl. Two seasons ago, he played in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals so even when he hasn't won it all, he's played in big-time games.
In that loss to Cincy, Thornhill played a good game recording six tackles. This past postseason, he was back at it again combining for 13 tackles, including a tackle for a loss (which occurred in the Super Bowl), having three pass deflections, and generally being everywhere.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged Thornhill's worth to the team when addressing the local media after the signing of this new member of the Cleveland secondary.
Thornhill shared his excitement about joining his new team and the Dawg Pound a little bit later in the day when he was interviewed by the press as well.
Experience matters, especially in football. The Browns have never been to a Super Bowl and part of that has to do with the fact that they haven't had many players in the past that had played on Super Bowl teams.
That's starting to change and adding Thornhill is a prime example of that. Hopefully, as the team continues to learn how to win more consistently, more players will want to come to play in Cleveland.