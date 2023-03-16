Juan Thornhill recruiting Mecole Hardman to Cleveland Browns
Juan Thornhill hasn't been with the Cleveland Browns for a full day but is already trying to do his part to round out the roster. A recent signing from the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Thornhill took to Twitter on Thursday to try and convince a former teammate to join him in The Land.
Thornhill sent a tweet asking Mecole Hardman to "come on over" while adding the Dawg Pound hashtag for good measure.
As Thornhill pointed out in the tweet, they both joined the Chiefs in 2019 and they were also each added in the second round of the NFL Draft. Hardman was selected first as Kansas City took the Georgia product at No. 56. At pick 63, they added Thornhill, a ball-hawking safety from Virginia.
Mecole Hardman would be an excellent fit with the Browns
General manager Andrew Berry has done a remarkable job filling the major holes on Cleveland's roster. In addition to Thornhill, they picked up Ogbo Okoronkwo and Dalvin Tomlinson. They also retained Ethan Pocic and Sione Takitaki, which keeps their starting center as well as one of their best linebackers in town.
With those moves in the rear view mirror, the Browns now need to turn their attention to the receiving corps. Right now, they have two solid starters with Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones but they need a trusted WR3, preferably one that shines in the slot.
Enter Hardman, who is a speedster that can do plenty of damage from that position. He's also a valuable return man and while Jakeem Grant is in Cleveland, Hardman would be insurance should he suffer another injury.
Cleveland has been reported to have an interest in Hardman. Perhaps the nudge from his teammate will help get the two sides to discuss a contract.