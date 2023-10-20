3 Massive keys to a Cleveland Browns victory against Indianapolis in Week 7
• Flip the field
• Find easy answers
•Cut the head off of the two-headed monster
Key to Victory No.1: Stop the run
Colts first-round draft pick, quarterback Anthony Richardson, injured his shoulder back in Week 5 and is now going to undergo season-ending surgery. Luckily for the Colts, they have one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league in Gardner Minshew. While Minshew is a solid backup quarterback, the Colts bread and butter on offense is their running game.
Sunday’s contest will be former All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor’s third game since returning from injured reserve. While Taylor will receive most of the headlines in Indianapolis’ backfield, Zack Moss can not be slept on. Moss enters Sunday’s contest as the NFL’s second-leading rusher with 466 rushing yards through six games.
Surely Taylor will begin to eat into Moss’ carries, but the Browns must prepare themselves for a two-headed attack at the running back position. However, Cleveland's defense doesn't need to change their overall approach and change their scheme to sell out and stop the run. It will come down to the Browns interior offensive line winning at the point of attack and erasing the line of scrimmage.
If the defensive tackle room, led by Dalvin Tomlinson, can keep Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Sione Takitaki clean, then the rest should take care of itself. This should also be yet another game for standout safety, and overall defensive weapon, Grant Delpit to shine as an in-the-box defender. Fingers crossed that Anthony Walker can clear concussion protocol and get in on the run stuffing fun in his old stomping grounds.