3 matchups the Browns must win to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs
• Myles and Z turning up the pressure
• Coop vs Sting
• Collins marooned on Emerson island
Matchup No. 2: Amari Cooper vs Derek Stingley Jr.
There's no other way to say it. Amari Cooper absolutely torched the Texans secondary on Christmas Eve. Cooper caught 11 passes for a Browns franchise single-game record of 265 yards and two touchdowns.
Cooper did injure his heel during his best game as a member of the Browns but has been afforded significant time to rest the injury. It should also be noted that the injury happened in game and did not stop the Pro Bowl receiver from continuing to do damage. So now, a presumably healthy Cooper looks to take aim at the Texans secondary in the wildcard round of the playoffs.
It is almost impossible to imagine that the Texans are just content to run it back with their secondary against Cooper. The difference in approach will most likely be multifaceted. From implementing bracket coverage, dedicating a safety to shade over the top of wherever Cooper lines up, to allowing the Texans best coverage corner, Derek Stingley, to travel.
It should be all hands on deck in the Texans attempt to slow down Cleveland’s most dangerous receiving threat. If the Texans allow Stingley to travel on Saturday, it would be a break from who they have been all season. But desperate times call for desperate measures.