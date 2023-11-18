3 matchups the Cleveland Browns must win to get to 7-3
• A rook vs a DC
• Thanos turns up for Watt
• Myles vs the field
Matchup No. 2: Dawand Jones vs T.J. Watt
This will be Dawand ‘Big Thanos’ Jones second shot at going up against former defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. In their first matchup, Jones held Watt in check from a pass-rushing perspective. However, Watt still managed to make massive game-changing plays, including taking a fumble recovery to the house in the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference in the team’s first matchup of the season.
Jones is returning from missing his first career game due to an injured knee and shoulder. The prize the awaits Big Thanos in his return is the aforementioned Watt. This time around, Jones is a little more seasoned than he was in the previous matchup as he has gotten work against other formidable pass rushers like Jadaveon Clowney, Harold Landry, and Joey Bosa.
However, outside of Bosa, Watt is the only other elite pass rusher the rookie has battled this season. There can be no doubt that Watt will be looking to remind Jones of his prowess. With the Browns already thin at the offensive tackle position, and a formidable edge rusher in Alex Highsmith going up against whoever lines up at right tackle, Jones is going to be tasked with handling Watt without much aid. Dawand Jones has passed every test thus far in his rookie season, but stonewalling T.J. Watt and protecting his fellow rookie quarterback in Week 11 will be his most difficult test to date.