3 matchups the Cleveland Browns must win to upset Baltimore in Week 10
• D-Hop vs the GOAT
• Big Test for Teller
• DW vs a ball hawk
Matchup No. 2: Dustin Hopkins vs Justin Tucker
What happens when the two best defenses in the league play one another? The answer…not a lot of scoring. In a game where scoring should be scarce, one would think having a clutch kicker could come in handy. Well, both the Browns and Ravens have to feel good about their respective kickers in this AFC North grudge match.
Normally this would be one-way traffic. The Ravens have perhaps the greatest kicker of all time in five-time All-Pro and probable Hall of Famer Justin Tucker. With a 90.2% career field goal percentage 12-year span, it would be hard to make a legitimate argument for any other kicker taking Tucker’s G.O.A.T status.
However, the Browns have the current league leader in field goals made this season with 20 by Dustin Hopkins. But what is the most impressive about the season that D-Hop is currently having is that the veteran kicker is a staggering seven for seven from 50-plus yards. It should also be noted that Hopkins has been more accurate than Tucker through the first half of the season. In a game that could very well come down to a last-second field goal, both the Browns and the Ravens have an ace up their sleeve, or should I say, in their shoe.