3 Matchups that the Browns must win to leave Seattle with a victory in Week 8
• A Thorn(hill) in Geno's side
• Coop vs Riq
• Myles vs himself
Matchup No. 2: Amari Cooper vs Riq Woolen
Last week, Amari Cooper had his first ‘off week’ of the season, where the wide receiver didn't appear to be involved in the Browns gameplan early in the game and when he did get opportunities late, Cooper wasn't able to capitalize. It is hard to envision a scenario where Cooper is not the focal point of the team's passing attack two weeks in a row, especially considering how much Walker leaned on Cooper in his first start against San Francisco.
But Cooper and Walker will be looking to connect while facing one of the more impressive cornerback duos this season in Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon. While both Seattle cornerbacks are young, Woolen is in year two and Witherspoon is a rookie, the duo provides plenty of problems to opposing wide receivers.
The thing that jumps off the tape is the physicality of the Seahawks young corners. Woolen is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds and plays like it, while Witherspoon is slightly undersized but hits like a strong safety. Cooper will most likely see Woolen the majority of the time based on their previous alignment tendencies.
However, regardless of how well Seattle is playing at the corner position, the Browns cannot afford to shy away from throwing the ball in Cooper’s direction. There must be a concerted effort by Kevin Stefanski and P.J. Walker to get Cooper involved early and often to get the passing game into full gear.