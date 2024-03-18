3 more Browns contract adjustments could free up $42 million in 2024
The Browns have made some moves but there are more available
By Greg Newland
Browns contract No. 2: Nick Chubb, RB
One player that is still on this roster that shocks me is Nick Chubb. I know for two years he was the heartbeat of this team, but business is business and after his last knee injury his current contract is no longer viable.
Chubb is a tremendous athlete but has completely blown out his knee twice and at age 29 there are plenty of questions on if he’ll ever be the same. I would imagine that he and Berry know an extension is coming and that he is progressing very well giving the organization confidence he will play in 2024.
Over The Cap estimates an extension with Chubb would save just over $8.5 million in 2024 and makes a lot of sense. Berry can put a little guaranteed cash in Chubb’s pocket, he will be under contract through 2025, and it can be heavily based on incentives giving Chubb the chance for a payday if he is healthy.
Berry did sign Nyheim Hines in free agency (who is also coming off a season-ending knee injury in 2023), which was a bit surprising. I didn’t expect him to go get Saquon Barkley, but I was hopeful for Austin Ekeler or someone who could do some damage out of the backfield.
Last year the Browns were handicapped in the backfield and it showed, especially at the end of games. Let’s hope Berry’s bet on Chubb being healthy in 2024 pays off.