Nyheim Hines is Ready to Rock for Cleveland | Exclusive Interview
FanSided's Iain MacMillan sat down with new Cleveland Browns running back, Nyheim Hines, to talk about his recent signing.
Earlier this week, I got the chance to sit down with the Cleveland Browns' latest free agent signing, Nyheim Hines, to talk all things Browns as well as his partnership with Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Of course I had to start things off by asking about the process that led to him signing with the Browns.
"I had about five teams reach out and Cleveland wanted to get me on a visit the first day there and it seemed to work out."
He went on to the cite the coaches that are with the Browns who has worked with in the past.
"It defintely helped knowing the offense, knowing Ken's offense, knowing he's a great play designer and a great playcaller."
Hines is not just a running back, but he has plenty of experience returning kicks for both the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.
"Honestly I feel like that's where everyone knows what I'll do is kick return and punt return, but I want to make sure I get more evolved in the offense, get the ball in space. I think we have great play designs, I know we have a great team around us, a good quarterback so that's what my goal is. Kick and punt return is there but I definitely want to get on offense and get with a good quarterback especially after Indy with me just being with different quarterbacks and up and down."
Be sure to watch the full interview above to hear everything he has to say about his new role with the Browns, his goals for 2024, as well as his partnership with Muscular Dystrophy Association.
He's partnered with them for Shamrocks campaign, you can find out more information about it here.