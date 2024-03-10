3 moves Browns will make after trading for Jerry Jeudy
What's next for the Browns after adding Jerry Jeudy?
By Greg Newland
Browns Move No. 1: Shop a high-priced offensive lineman
At this point, the biggest question mark for me on offensive is upfront. I’m still not sure what the team will do with Nick Chubb, but running back will be much simpler to solve than the offensive line.
The two big question marks for me are Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio. Both have large contracts which is unprecedented for an NFL team to spend on the interior offensive line. Bitonio was drafted by the Browns clear back in 2014 and is one of the lone bright spots from prior front offices. He certainly isn’t the player he used to be but is still a strong leader.
The move I see being made is to trade Teller. He has two years left on his deal and is an elite run blocker but struggles in pass protection. I expect Berry to find a trade partner for Teller to get back the assets he traded away to get Jeudy.
On paper whoever lands Teller will come away with a win, but Berry will be collecting draft assets, cutting salary cap, and getting rid of a player that no longer fits the offensive scheme. People will be sad to see Teller go, but finding someone better in pass protection will be a huge help for this team now and into the future.