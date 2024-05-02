3 moves left for the Cleveland Browns following the 2024 NFL Draft
With the draft behind us, here's what's next for the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
1. Extend Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Andrew Berry has hit on several draft picks throughout his tenure with one of the best coming in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was considered a first-round target and many thought he should land in Cleveland.
However, the Browns took Greg Newsome out of Northwestern on night one and have been pleased with him. Despite initially passing on JOK, Berry was able to bring him in at pick No. 52 in the second round and that's proven to be a steal.
In his first two seasons, JOK showed off his talent with 76 tackles as a rookie and 70 in year two. He also added eight total pass deflections and four forced fumbles during that span with 10 tackles for a loss. Then, he got to work with Jim Schwartz and he really took off.
Under the former Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator, Owusu-Koramoah racked up 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six pass defenses, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. If that wasn't impressive enough, he doubled his previous career total in tackles for a loss by registering an astounding 20.
The more time JOK gets on the field, the more his value is going to increase. He's proven to be a star in the making and the Browns would be wise to lock him up sooner, rather than later.