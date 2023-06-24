3 nightmare scenarios for the Cleveland Browns in 2023
The Cleveland Browns have high expectations heading into 2023, but these three nightmare scenarios could put those plans in jeopardy.
1. Deshaun Watson doesn't return to form
The success of the 2023 season and beyond for the Browns sits heavily on the shoulders of quarterback Deshaun Watson.
We all know what Cleveland gave up to acquire Watson and all the hoopla that came with it, so we don't need to reiterate all of that. But, they did make this move to improve their chances of being a perennial playoff and Super Bowl contender.
Some want to analyze how he will play based on his 2022, six-game performance, but that isn't entirely fair. He was coming off a 700-day layoff from NFL football and had one of the muddiest offseasons in recent memory. Some are sleeping on him due to last year.
There was simply no realistic chance of Watson being his former Pro Bowl self last season. Now, this season is a bit different as he will have an entire offseason program to work with and a bevy of targets to throw to.
While his numbers weren't eye-popping last year, there were glimpses in every game he played that shows he's still a franchise quarterback and one that can lead a team to the promised land.
Berry went out and traded a second-round pick to the Jets for wide receiver Elijah Moore and a third-round pick, which was used on wideout Cedric Tillman, who is a big-body receiver. He also signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and tight end Jordan Akins, who Watson played with in Houston.
These players are added to a receiving room that includes Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell, and David Njoku. Watson has the receivers necessary to win, so it will yet again come down to execution.
With all this talent, there should be no reason that this team won't be a top-10 offense in the league. However, if Watson does not return to form, all that talent will be for not and this team will continue to underachieve.
Execution will be the key for this entire team, more importantly the quarterback, who will be playing to prove a lot of naysayers wrong. This could either be a truly great Cleveland Browns season or yet another season of Browns' Twitter imploding yet again.