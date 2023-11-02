3 pending free agents the Browns need to extend before season's end
These three pending free agents have become vital to the Cleveland Browns success and should be extended before the season ends
By Randy Gurzi
1. Grant Delpit, S
No Cleveland player has done more to raise their own stock this year than Grant Delpit has. The LSU product was selected in 2020 but then missed his entire rookie campaign when he tore his Achilles in training camp.
He returned in 2021 but still didn't look like the player we saw with LSU. Last year, he started to show those flashes once again and finished with 105 tackles and four interceptions. While the numbers were excellent, he was still being forced to play out of position often since there was no one else who could handle the deep safety role.
In 2023, he's been freed up thanks to the addition of Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod. Having two other safeties who are good in pass coverage allows Delpit to move around and Jim Schwartz uses him like a chess piece.
In the first seven games, Delpit has 43 tackles, two pass defenses, and an interception. He's also added two tackles for a loss and generally looks like a heat-seeking missile during plays.
Delpit has done a lot to raise his own value and the Browns can't afford to let him walk. They also shouldn't let him test the open market but need to find an extension that will make both parties happy.