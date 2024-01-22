3 pending free agents Browns should retain and 2 they should not
The Cleveland Browns look to build on their impressive 11-6 record from last season. Find out which players they should re-sign and which ones they should let walk.
By Randy Gurzi
Browns should retain: Sione Takitaki, LB
A third-round pick out of BYU in 2019, Sione Takitaki has developed into a solid linebacker for the Browns. He started to come on strong in 2022 when he had 71 tackles and a sack and even took over at the middle linebacker spot when Anthony Walker, Jr. was lost for the year.
Takitaki excelled in this role but then he too was sent to the IR as he suffered a torn ACL late in the year. As he aimed to get healthy, he wound up re-signing with Cleveland on a one-year deal. He then surprised everyone when he started the year on the active roster, rather than on the PUP.
When Week 1 came around, he was on the field and once again played well. The fifth-year pro recorded 65 tackles and two sacks while breaking up two passes. Now headed for free agency for the second year in a row, Takitaki needs to be a priority for the Browns to re-sign.
With Walker and Jacob Phillips also set for free agency, Cleveland needs to try and keep someone who can start for them. Phillips isn't an option since he can't stay healthy and while Walker is a talented leader on the defense, he too has been dealing with too many injuries. Not only has Takitaki been more dependable but he's also more versatile. That's why he's the linebacker they need to focus on bringing back.